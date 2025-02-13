The Thane Municipal Corporation will organise ‘Vrikshavalli-2025’ from 14th to 16th February at Raymond Ground, featuring 200 species of plants, floral exhibits, and eco-friendly initiatives under the theme ‘The Seven Colours of Biodiversity.’

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s Garden Department and Tree Authority are set to organise ‘Vrikshavalli-2025,’ a grand exhibition showcasing trees, flowers, fruits, and saplings. The event will take place at Raymond Company’s Ground on Pokhran Road from Friday, 14th February to Sunday, 16th February. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday at 3:00 PM.

Now in its 14th year, ‘Vrikshavalli’ attracts approximately 1.5 to 2 lakh visitors annually. The theme for this year’s exhibition is ‘The Seven Colours of Biodiversity,’ featuring around 200 species of flowering plants, fruit-bearing saplings, colourful foliage trees, medicinal plants, and a total of nearly 5,000 saplings.

Several organisations, including Rotary Club, Inner Wheel Club, Paryavaran Dakshata Manch, Maharashtra Nature Park, and Mahim, along with private entities such as MCHI, Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, Lodha Group, and Raymond Group, have joined hands for the event. Additionally, 30 local schools have contributed art displays and nature-related exhibits. Thirty citizens have participated in cut-flower arrangements and floral art. Government institutions such as Central Railway and HPCL are also taking part in the exhibition.

A total of 90 organisations have set up engaging and educational exhibits, including elaborate floral arrangements, nature-themed displays, and butterfly photography, providing both entertainment and knowledge to visitors, informed Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Manohar Bodke.

The exhibition features 30 main and sub-categories, including ornamental foliage plants, decorative flowering shrubs, bonsai trees, orchids, potted seasonal flowers, and cut-flower displays. This year’s special attractions include live nature painting, a demonstration of tree climbing using mechanical equipment, and a Heritage Tree Trail.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature stalls selling gardening essentials, bamboo products, organically grown vegetables, and hydroponic farming technology, spread across 40 pavilions. The prize distribution ceremony for various competitions held during ‘Vrikshavalli-2025’ will take place on Sunday, 16th February, at 6:00 PM, according to Senior Garden Superintendent Kedar Patil.

Visitors are requested to avoid bringing plastic bottles and bags to the exhibition. Instead, they are encouraged to carry steel or glass water bottles and use paper or cloth bags for purchases, as per the guidelines issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation.