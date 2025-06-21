Public protest and awareness campaigns lead to closing of liquor shops. Facing public pressure, PMC demolished two liquor outlets in Kharghar, a locality considered a de facto dry zone due to its student population and residential density. Protests continue against state excise licences.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation carries out a demolition drive yesterday. Pic/Leena Garad

Amid public protests, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday carried out a demolition drive against two liquor-serving outlets — JJ Rasoi and Golden Crown Wine Mart — in Kharghar. Both establishments had recently received licences from the excise department, sparking fierce protests from residents, student groups, and local activists.

While the area is not officially declared a ‘No-Liquor Zone’ under state laws, Kharghar has long been regarded as a de-facto dry zone by its residents due to its proximity to over 40 educational institutions and several residential complexes. The opening of these new establishments had led to daily protests and heightened tension in the locality.

PMC’s action comes amid continuous pressure from residents who have been urging societies to voice opposition to liquor outlets.

Locals stage a protest against liquor sale yesterday. Pics/Leena Garad

Social activist Leena Garad, questioned the licensing process. “Despite so much struggle, why are beer bars and wine shops still getting licenses in Kharghar from the state excise department?” asked Garad.

Kharghar resident and social activist Rajesh Srivastava raised concerns about the impact of liquor availability on students.

“Kharghar has students from across the country. Easy access to alcohol leads to nuisance, affecting the academic environment. Unfortunately, when these licences were issued, no political party objected,” said Srivastava.

Locals, who gathered to witness the demolition of shops, cheered the teams. However, legal loopholes still hamper the community’s efforts.

Garad said, “Under current excise law there is no legal requirement for a society’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) to approve a wine shop or beer bar. Even NOCs from municipal corporations are not mandatory. Further complicating the issue is the “Upright Bottle vs Sideways Bottle” voting mechanism. This process requires that 50 per cent of women voters be against the outlet for it to be shut down.”

Garad continued, “In a recent legislative session, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made two promising announcements — one that a society’s NOC would be made compulsory for liquor licensing and second is that the voting rule would be changed under which, if 75 per cent of women oppose the shop, it would be shut down.

However, these changes were backing.This delay is allowing more licences to be issued. We request Ajit Pawar to urgently bring a GR in the upcoming session,” she added.

Kharghar police station Senior Inspector Deepak Survey said, “The Golden Crown Wine Mart, a wine shop at Shah Arcade in Sector 6 in Kharghar, remained closed today as the residents, activists and students gathered to protest the opening of the wine shop. We deployed around 50 policemen to see that the protest was conducted peacefully. Permission was taken before the protest. Also, we did not take any action against the wine shop.”

Why Kharghar is dry

Though not officially declared a ‘No-Liquor Zone’ under Maharashtra state laws, Kharghar is widely regarded as a de facto dry area by locals. The reason? It houses over 40 educational institutions, coaching centres, and student hostels, alongside several large residential complexes.

Residents and activists argue that the presence of liquor shops near schools and colleges disturbs the academic environment and promotes youth substance abuse. This sentiment has shaped strong community resistance to the opening of any new beer bars or wine shops in the area.