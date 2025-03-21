A magisterial inquiry into the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani has held police responsible, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has stated. Notices have been issued to state officials, seeking reports on the incident and remedial measures

A magisterial inquiry into the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani district last year has concluded that the police were responsible for his demise, according to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC). The Commission, which is addressing multiple complaints concerning Suryawanshi’s death, has taken cognisance of the findings and issued notices to senior officials, seeking their reports on the matter.

As per PTI, the MSHRC on 20th March issued notices to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home department), additional director general of police (CID-crimes), and the deputy superintendent of police (CID) Parbhani. The Commission has sought detailed reports from these officials regarding the case, including any remedial measures undertaken and the compensation, if any, determined by the state.

Suryawanshi, 35, passed away at a state-run hospital in Parbhani on 15th December while in judicial custody. He had been arrested in connection with violence that erupted in the city following the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution. While the police had initially claimed that Suryawanshi died after taking ill, the magisterial inquiry has revealed a different account.

According to PTI reports, the MSHRC received a sealed box containing the magisterial inquiry report on Suryawanshi’s custodial death. The report, spanning three volumes and comprising 451 pages, was reviewed during the hearing on 20th March. The Commission noted that, upon examining the contents of the report, it was evident that the judicial magistrate had concluded that Suryawanshi was assaulted at Nava Mondha Police Station in Parbhani.

As per the magistrate’s findings, certain police officials from Parbhani, named in the report, were held accountable for the custodial death of Suryawanshi. In response, the MSHRC has not only sought the state government’s report but has also directed the additional director general and the superintendent of police (CID Parbhani) to submit updates on the progress of the inquiry. This includes details of the ongoing investigation into the accidental death case and the subsequent registration of criminal charges in relation to the matter.

Furthermore, PTI reports that the Commission has also issued notices to all police officials named in the inquiry report, offering them an opportunity to present their defence. The MSHRC aims to ensure that all perspectives are considered before reaching a conclusive decision on the case.

The next hearing in this matter has been scheduled for 23rd June, during which further submissions and reports will be examined. The case has drawn significant attention, given the serious allegations of custodial violence and the need for accountability within law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)