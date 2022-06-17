Breaking News
Paris murder mystery: Husband escaped France on truck after Indian woman’s death

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

French police suspect Shailesh Patel is hiding in London and have detained a man who was helping his wife Sadhana with documents for French citizenship; reach out to family in India to take the investigation forward

Sadhana’s brother, mother and sister at their Malad home. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


The French police, probing the mysterious death of Sadhana Patel, a Mumbai beautician, whose body was found in a river near Paris, are looking for her husband Shailesh who abruptly left the country and allegedly illegally entered the UK. Sadhana and Shailesh had moved to France via Russia and Germany in 2018 but began living separately after Shailesh allegedly began beating her. A source close to the French police told mid-day that the investigators are planning to issue an European warrant against Shailesh.

“After Sadhana’s body was fished out of a river near the city of Triel-sur-Seine on April 4, her husband hired a tempo to reach closer to France-UK border fearing his immediate arrest. The investigators learnt about this development after Shailesh had already escaped from Paris to London. The cops tracked down the tempo driver who spilled the beans but was not placed under arrest as it is not a crime to transport people,” said the source.




Sadhana’s body was fished out from the water body over a month after her family in India lost contact with her. Since the body was highly decomposed, beyond the recognition of even its gender, the French police could not ascertain the cause of her death, said the source.


