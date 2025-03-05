Gang in Powai extorts residents, torches cars and tempos over unpaid fees. On the morning of March 2, a newly purchased tempo was set on fire in Filter Pada. The vehicle belonged to Prakash Ayare, 38, who had bought it just two months ago for his transportation business. The accused gang had demanded parking fees from Ayare, but when he refused

On the morning of March 2, a newly purchased tempo was set on fire. Its owner, Prakash Ayare, stands next to the charred vehicle

The Filter Pada area in Powai has become a nightmare for residents, as a gang is actively terrorising the locality by running an illegal parking racket. Residents are being forced to pay parking charges outside their own homes, and those who refuse face severe consequences, including vandalism and arson. In the past two months alone, an Audi car was vandalised, and a tempo was completely set on fire by the gang after the owners refused to pay extortion money.

Prakash Ayare's wife, Asha, was attacked by the goons, leaving her with a fractured leg

On the morning of March 2, a newly purchased tempo was set on fire in Filter Pada. The vehicle belonged to Prakash Ayare, 38, who had bought it just two months ago for his transportation business. The accused gang had demanded parking fees from Ayare, but when he refused, they torched his tempo and attacked his family.

Speaking with mid-day, Ayare said, “I bought this tempo for my business just two months ago. I parked it daily near the Mithi River, where there is ample space. Recently, some people started demanding parking fees. I refused to pay since these roads are not under BMC’s authority. They threatened to burn my vehicle and harm my family if I didn’t comply.”



A female doctor's Audi was vandalised in Filter Pada after she refused to pay extortion money for unauthorised parking

“On the night of March 1, I parked my tempo outside my house. The next morning, on March 2, around 5 am, locals informed me that my vehicle was on fire. When I rushed to the spot, I saw the same people who had threatened me. They attacked me and even hit my wife, Asha, fracturing her leg. I took her to the hospital and reported the incident to the police.”

The fire brigade arrived and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the tempo suffered extensive damage, including the complete destruction of its wiring, battery, tyres, cabin interior, seats, windows, doors, chassis, and other parts.

Following the incident, the Powai police registered an FIR against Sharukh Khan, Firoz, Reyhan, and Shahin for allegedly running an unauthorised parking racket in Filter Pada. They were arrested for setting Ayare’s tempo on fire.

On January 27, a female doctor’s Audi was vandalised in the Filter Pada area after she refused to pay extortion money for unauthorised parking. The doctor, who works at the Asian Heart Institute in BKC, had parked her Audi outside her society when two men approached her and demanded Rs 5000 for monthly parking. They threatened her, saying, “You don’t know who we are. This place is under our control. If you want to park here, you must pay Rs 5000 every month.”



Five months ago, a WagonR belonging to Manoj Dixit, a labour contractor from Filter Pada, was set on fire

When she refused, her car was vandalised the same night around 10.30 pm. The accused smashed her windshield with a large stone. She immediately reported the incident to the police, who registered an FIR and arrested both accused, identified as Shiroz Khan and Salman Saha.

Five months ago, a WagonR belonging to Manoj Dixit, a labour contractor residing in Filter Pada, was also set on fire by local miscreants. Speaking with mid-day, Dixit said, “Some people in the area demanded parking fees from me, but I refused. They threatened me, and a few days later, they broke my car window and set fire to my car seat, causing interior damage worth R1.2 lakh. I reported it to the police but didn’t file a complaint out of fear.”

Nine months ago, an auto rickshaw was set on fire by unknown individuals in the area. The victim’s family, speaking to mid-day, said, “We parked our auto on a BMC road. Someone demanded extortion money, but we refused. The next day, our auto was set on fire. We reported it to the police, but no one was caught. Our auto was completely destroyed.”