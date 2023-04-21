Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness rain, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning this week

The districts -- Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad -- are very likely to witness light rain/thunderstorm

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Friday, April 21, released district-wise forecast and warnings for next five days (April 21-April 25). The meteorological centre's forecast predicts rain, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning this week.

The districts -- Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad -- are very likely to witness light rain/thunderstorm, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicts.

It further predicts that that the districts -- Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Osmanabed, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Bhuldana, Chandrapur, Gondia, etc.,-- are very likely to witness Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning , light to moderate rain and gusty winds at isolated places.

Meanwhile several districts of Maharashtra has been witnessing heatwaves. Heatwave continues to rack up mercury levels as temperatures record 40-45 degrees in various parts of the country, including cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra. As the country sizzles under high temperatures, Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in nine states.