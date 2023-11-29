Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from noon on Friday (December 1) to midnight, 12 am

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced the suspension of water supply in some areas of Thane for 12 hours. The said hinderance is due to urgent repair and maintenance work on Friday, December 1.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from noon on Friday (December 1) to midnight, 12 am.

"Urgent repair and maintenance work is being undertaken at the Barvi Water Purification Plant of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation near Katai Naka. As a result, water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane from 12 pm on Friday (December 1) to midnight, 12 am," the civic body said.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) supplies water to some areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation which include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle Estate, the civic body said.

The major affected areas that will face a 12-hour water cut are Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet.

The TMC said citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation is gearing up for a significant expansion of its water supply system to accommodate the expected surge in urbanization over the next 30 years. Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has unveiled a comprehensive plan to ensure Thane City's growing population continues to have access to an abundant and consistent water supply.

Currently, the city of Thane, with a population of approximately 27 lakh residents, receives a total of 585 million liters of water daily from various sources. This includes 250 million liters from the Municipal Corporation's own water supply scheme, 135 million liters from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Stem Water Distribution and Infra Co. Prof. Ltd., 115 million liters from D.L. Ltd., and 85 million liters from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

To tackle the impending water supply challenges brought about by urbanization, Thane Municipal Administration has initiated discussions with the Water Resources Department of the Government of Maharashtra, an official press release said. The aim is to secure water reservations from various dams to ensure the city's water needs are met for the next three decades.

The Thane Municipal Corporation is also actively engaged in remodeling and upgrading the water supply system across the municipal area, the release said. Additionally, under the Amrit 2.0 scheme of the Central Government, they have received approval for essential projects involving water conveyance, water channel installation for distribution, and the construction of water reservoirs, sump pump houses, and electric pumps.