Parts of Thane to see water cut on Thursday due to maintenance work; check details here

Water cuts in parts of Thane due to relocation of Uthalsar ward water supply connection since present one from jail aquifer is hampering K Villa nala bridge work., said TMC.

Representative image

Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it is essential to relocate the main distribution channel supplying water to the Uthalsar ward committee and thus the corporation will be undertaking water cuts in parts of the city. The TMC said that the shift from the jail water tank to the main distribution channel was necessitated since it was hampering the work of the K Villa Nala bridge.

The water supply department will be undertaking the work to do so on April 25 as a result from 9.00 am on Thursday till the next 24 hours, the water supply from Uthalsar ward jai aquifer will be completely shut.

"The Uthalsar ward committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation is required to relocate the main distribution channel supplying water from the jail water tank and connect it to the main distribution channel as the work of the K Villa Nala bridge is being hampered," the TMC's note on Thane water cut stated.

It further read, "The water supply department will carry out the work on Thursday, April 25 from 9.00 am to Friday. A 24-hour shutdown will be observed till 9.00 am on April 26. During this period, the water supply from the Uthalsar Ward Committee Jail Water Tank will be completely shut for 24 hours."

The TMC, in their statement further stated that parts of Thane that will see water cut are: Central Jail premises, Naupada, Akashganga, Panchganga, Uthalsar wards 1 & 2 and Police Line premises. The civic body further said that residents of Rabodi, Kharkar Ali, the NKT college campus and the Thane Police High School campus will experience the shutdown.

"Water supply will be completely shut down for 24 hours in Uthalsar Ward No. 1 & 2, K Villa, Kharkar Aali, Akashganga, Panchganga, Uthalsar, Central Jail Complex, Police Line Complex, Thane Police High School, NKT college campus and parts of Naupada," the TMC said.

"Due to the above shutdown, there is a possibility of low-pressure of water supply for the next 1 to 2 days till it is completely restored," the corporation said appealing to the citizens to water properly and cooperate with the civic body.