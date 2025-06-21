Patchwork on at Rs 18,000cr sea bridge after just 18 months of inauguration; activist Godfrey Pimenta calls surface deterioration a ‘breach of public faith and damning reflection of oversight’

One of the spots along MTHL where patchwork was seen. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The road surface of the 22-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — India’s longest sea bridge — has started peeling off just 18 months after it was opened to traffic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As motorists raised concerns about the formation of potholes, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) swung into action and began repairing the uneven road surface. The total length of MTHL is 21.8 km, of which 16.50 km is over the sea and 5.5 km over land. The bridge is the 12th longest in the world and was constructed at a cost of Rs 17,843 crore.

On Thursday, a motorist travelled via MTHL from Sewri towards Chirle and witnessed ongoing repair work, including patchwork over uneven road surfaces and potholes. The work was carried out along at least five locations along the Chirle-bound stretch of MTHL. The motorist also clicked pictures of a road patch that was repaired, which were shared with mid-day.

Road repair work at a spot along the MTHL. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The motorist, requesting anonymity, said, “The MTHL bridge connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva is a game-changer as it saves fuel and time. On Thursday, I took MTHL from Sewri while going towards Pune and I was shocked to see that the upper surface of the road was repaired along at least five locations between Sewri and the MTHL toll plaza near Chirle. Patchwork over the uneven road surface and potholes seems to have been done. The shocking fact is that all this has happened in less than two years of opening MTHL, which has been constructed at an approximate cost of R18,000 crore. Hope the authorities take a serious note of this and action is taken against those responsible for the shoddy work. Also, a quality test needs to be carried out to ascertain if the material used was of substandard quality.”

The motorist also clicked pictures of other locations after the MTHL toll plaza and the section of the road and the landing of the connector on JNPT road. On this stretch, too, patchwork was visible.

A Mumbai-based photojournalist who also travelled via the MTHL on Thursday shared pictures of the road patchwork that was done, with the repair work still in progress. One of the pictures clicked 1.5 km before the Ulwe Belapur exit on MTHL shows patchwork was needed over road repair already done.

Activist Speak

Activist Godfrey Pimenta, from the NGO Watchdog Foundation, said, “For a project valued at Rs 18,000 crore, the rapid decay of the Atal Setu, built less than two years ago, is nothing short of a national disgrace. Taxpayers were assured a cutting-edge sea link designed to endure for 100 years, yet barely 18 months post-inauguration (January 2024), its surface is crumbling, potholes are emerging, and asphalt is flaking off. Meanwhile, the Sahar Elevated Road, which is the approach road to the airport T2 terminal, is flawless and without potholes. This falls far beyond routine wear… it’s a breach of public faith and a damning reflection of oversight. The MMRDA’s earlier claim that the ‘minor cracks’ on approach ramps aren’t structural faults is pure spin and should be taken with a grain of salt. We may be sending missions to the Moon and claiming status among world powers, yet we fail at basic engineering… in constructing durable and lasting roads.”

MMRDA reacts

An MMRDA official said, “Atal Setu is currently under the defects liability period, during which the contractor remains fully responsible for any surface corrections or repair work — at no cost to the Authority. Minor surface issues observed recently are being promptly addressed as part of a routine inspection and maintenance protocol that is standard for any major infrastructure project post-commissioning. These surface patches are largely a result of stress from heavy axle loads, vehicle breakdowns involving jack usage, and spillage of oils or fuels. In line with its commitment to quality and accountability, MMRDA has also imposed a penalty of R10 lakh on the contractor for surface deficiencies. Temporary patching measures using cold mix materials are already underway to ensure commuter safety, especially during the ongoing monsoon. Once we receive a dry spell, a full-depth permanent resurfacing will be undertaken by the contractor in strict compliance with MMRDA’s quality benchmarks. There is no compromise on safety, and we remain committed to preserving the world-class standards expected of this iconic sea bridge.”

Jan 12

Day MTHL was opened to public in 2024

21.8 km

Total length of MTHL