Atal Setu link makes its way to Mumbai

The connector is set to become one of the tallest road overbridges in the city

The connector road bridge at Sewri station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Atal Setu entered the city on Thursday night. The connector road bridge crossed Sewri station at a height of 21 metres, making it one of the highest bridges in the city. The same connector will be coming towards Parel-Prabhadevi to continue as the Elphinstone bridge over the railway lines. The Elphinstone bridge is scheduled to be demolished to make way for a new double decker bridge on April 10.

“The Sewri road overbridge (ROB) will be one of the tallest ROBs in Mumbai, located near Sewri railway station, spanning 39.705 metres over the Eastern Freeway and MTHL (Atal Setu) ramp and 41.875 metres over the Mumbai Port Trust and harbour railway tracks,” a spokesperson ftom the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), or MahaRail, said.

The Sewri ROB will become a crucial part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Project. It is designed to accommodate a four-lane ROB that will facilitate the Sewri-Worli connector between Cotton Green and Sewri station on the Harbour Line. This integration is expected to improve traffic movement and enhance connectivity between key transport corridors in Mumbai.

How it was done

To meet these challenges, innovative technology and execution was the key. A high-capacity 800 metric tonne single crane was deployed, allowing for the seamless lifting and placement of the girders. Additionally, skilled signalmen were engaged to guide the crane operator, ensuring precise alignment in blind spot areas.

Engineering challenges

Unprecedented height difference: The height difference between the pier cap and the ground level is 21 metres, exceeding standard construction practices and demanding precise execution.

Blind spot launching: The far-end support was completely obstructed from the crane operator’s view due to the Eastern Freeway and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) ramp, making girder placement highly challenging.

Despite these complexities, all eight girders were successfully erected in an impressive timeline of just three days, showcasing efficiency in planning and execution.