Patra Chawl Scam: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife to appear before ED on Aug 6

Varsha Raut (Right). File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, for investigations in connection with the Patra Chawl case.

The ED has called Varsha Raut to appear before it on Saturday (August 6).

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on Sunday and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours on Monday and produced him before a special sessions court which directed to send him to the ED's custody till Thursday.

Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Prior to his arrest, Sanjay Raut's brother had said, "Sanjay Raut has been arrested. BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They have not given us any documents (regarding his arrest). He has been framed."

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar who is believed to be a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. An audio clip had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening Swapna Patkar.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is also a witness in the Patra Chawl land case in connection to which the ED detained Raut after conducting a raid at his residence.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids.

Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

Speaking to media persons, Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.

