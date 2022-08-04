Paw-fect tale: Doberman reunites with family 12 hours after he goes missing

A 8-year-old doberman, who sneaked inside owner’s bus and then shot off on the road, was reunited with family within 12 hours, thanks to social media and MHB Colony cops

Tutu, the doberman, with his owner V J Thomas (in red shirt) and Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar at MHB Colony police station

Tutu, an 8-year-old doberman, was reunited with his family 12 hours after he went missing on Tuesday, thanks to social media and the efforts of Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar and his team at MHB Colony police station.

V J Thomas, Tutu’s owner who runs a tours and travels agency in Borivli West, told mid-day, “I saw Tutu playing outside my home around 6.30 am when my driver was cleaning the bus. I later learned that Tutu had gone inside the bus without any of us noticing, and travelled till Don Bosco signal. But when the bus door was opened to pick up the passengers, he fled. After being informed, I, along with my relatives and friends, searched for him in the area but could not find him.”

“In the evening, I decided to seek help on social media and wrote a post about him, tagging several NGOs and residents from the area. However, soon after that I saw another post stating that a similar dog was found and has been kept at MHB Colony police station. I rushed there around 6 pm and found my Tutu there. Sincere thanks to SI Kudalkar and his team for reuniting me with my dog,” he said.

SI Kudalkar told mid-day, “A local resident, Swapna Shah, found the dog near Yogi Nagar signal and informed me. She brought the dog to the police station, following which I shared a post on a social media platform. My team kept a regular watch on the dog and we had decided to give him up for adoption if nobody came forward. However, we soon saw a missing dog post that matched, and got in touch with the owner.”

