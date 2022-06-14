Phone-tapping case: Mumbai cyber police seek court nod to question Nawab Malik

The Mumbai cyber police moved the application through special public prosecutor Ajay Missar before a special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases R N Rokade

Nawab Malik. File Photo

On Tuesday, Mumbai cyber police approached a special court asking permission to question jailed illegal tapping of phones and leak of documents related to police transfers.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, has faced allegations of tapping phones illegally and leaking confidential documents on alleged corruption in police transfers when Shukla was head of the state intelligence department.

Nawab Malik, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 23 in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik is currently in judicial custody.

