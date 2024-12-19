Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Mumbai. The incident, caused by a collision between an Indian Navy boat and a passenger ferry, claimed 13 lives.

File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims involved in the tragic boat accident in Mumbai on Wednesday, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. In addition, those injured in the mishap will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000, as per ANI.

In a statement posted on social media, the Prime Minister said, "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities."

The tragic incident occurred when an Indian Navy boat collided with the passenger ferry Neelkamal, which was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. The collision caused the vessel to capsize, claiming the lives of 13 people. According to ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the incident took place around 3:55 pm near Buchar Island, off the coast of Mumbai.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Fadnavis provided an update on the incident, revealing that 101 people had been rescued. However, as of 7:30 pm, 13 individuals had tragically lost their lives, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. Two individuals were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Navy Dockyard Hospital.

In response to the calamity, CM Fadnavis announced that the families of those who died in the mishap would be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. "The rescue operation is still ongoing," he stated, adding that both the police and the Indian Navy are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the accident.

ANI reports that the rescue operation involved extensive efforts, with 11 rescue crafts and four helicopters deployed by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and local police. Despite these efforts, the operation continues as authorities search for any missing passengers.

The tragic incident has left the local and national communities in mourning, prompting a review of maritime safety protocols. As per ANI, further details about the investigation will be shared in the coming days, and authorities are working tirelessly to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)