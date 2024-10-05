In a recent post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police urged citizens to consider alternative routes while travelling to BKC; the anticipated influx of attendees may lead to congestion in the vicinity, particularly around the event location

As Mumbai gears up for the much-anticipated flagging-off ceremony of the Metro Line 3 at BKC, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a crucial advisory for citizens. With a large gathering of VVIPs and the general public expected to attend the event, commuters must plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

In a recent post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police urged citizens to consider alternative routes while travelling to BKC. The anticipated influx of attendees may lead to congestion in the vicinity, particularly around the event location. To ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce delays, commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

"In view of flagging off ceremony of Mumbai Metro line 3 at BKC, in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend it. To avoid inconvenience, citizens are requested to opt for an alternate route while travelling to BKC," Mumbai traffic police said in a post on 'X'.

PM to launch metro line, lay foundation stones of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, during which he will launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, officials said.

PM Modi will first visit Washim, where he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, after offering prayers at Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi and paying tribute at the 'samadhis' of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj, an official release said.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

In Mumbai, he will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore, and will also take a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

At 12 noon, PM Modi will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim.

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, Modi, during the event in Washim, will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers, it said.

With this, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. He will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and disburse Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

The PM will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects, costing Rs 1,920 crore, under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects etc.