Police receive hoax call about terrorists in Mumbai; step up vigil

Updated on: 08 April,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The caller also shared the number plate of a car belonging to a suspect

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Mumbai police stepped up vigil after it received a hoax call about three terrorists having entered the city, an official said on Saturday.


The police's main control room received a call on Friday in which the caller claimed that had entered the city, following which the information was shared with senior officials and the vigil was increased, the official said.



The caller also shared the number plate of a car belonging to a suspect, he said.


Apart from local police teams, the crime branch also roped in for investigation. After verification, it came to light that the call, which was made from a mobile phone, had been a hoax, the official said.

However, the caller switched off his mobile phone after some time, because of which the police were unable to track him down, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

