Post on Kanagana Ranaut: Shiv Sena writes to NCW seeking prompt and strict action against Supriya Shrinate

Shiv Sena wrote a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking prompt and strict action against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for post against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday wrote a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking prompt and strict action against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for "offensive and appalling social media post" on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Shiv Sena secretary and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande in her letter to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “I express my profound dismay regarding Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's offensive and appalling social media post about actor Kangana Ranaut. In addition to being demeaning, Shrinate's remarks against the actor mirror the misogynistic and disrespectful culture that her party represents.”

In the letter, Kayande further said that Shrinate's remarks denigrate the actor's accomplishments while also undermining the respect and dignity accorded to women in public life.

“I request the National Commission for Women to take prompt action against Supriya Shrinate's inappropriate conduct. It is crucial that people in positions of authority take responsibility for their words and deeds, particularly when they reinforce negative stereotypes and disparaging statements about women. Her remark not only undermines Ranaut's integrity as a person, but it also sends an incorrect message to the people by normalising and tolerating disrespectful behaviour toward women,” Kayande said.

Kayande further in the letter said that irrespective of women's occupation, profession or ideologies deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and such remarks ought to be strongly denounced. “I am confident that the Commission will look into the matter and take swift and decisive action,” she added.

The controversy began on Monday after a post was made from the Instagram handle of Shrinate, who handles social media for the Congress. It targeted Ranaut over her candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?” the post read. It was made next to a picture of the actor, who has been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, her home state.

Shrinate, a former journalist, later clarified that ‘many people’ have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from there made the ‘extremely inappropriate’ post, which has since been deleted.

"Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said in a video statement.

