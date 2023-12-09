Praful Patel, Nawab Malik facing similar allegations, claims Sanjay Raut; questions BJP

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), of which Praful Patel is a senior leader, is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed the charges faced by Praful Patel of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP were similar to the ones Nawab Malik is battling and questioned the BJP over the difference in its treatment of the two leaders, reported news agency PTI.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), of which Praful Patel is a senior leader, is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Thursday written to Ajit Pawar expressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's reservation over Malik's entry into the fold, reported PTI.

"Like Nawab Malik, there are allegations against Praful Patel. It was the BJP that had alleged Patel dealt with people related to (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim. So why justice for Praful Patel and an attack on Nawab Malik," Sanjay Raut asked while talking to reporters, reported PTI.

"Similar allegations have been made against Nawab Malik and Praful Patel. It has been alleged they had dealings with a person related to Dawood Ibrahim. The ED has also taken action and has confiscated Patel's property. BJP had questioned (Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi on this issue when Praful Patel was minister during UPA rule (at the Centre between 2004 and 2014)," he alleged, reported PTI.

So the question must be asked about what Fadnavis thinks of Patel, said Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, reported PTI.

Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Out on medical bail since mid-August, Malik attended the winter session of the state legislature here on Thursday.

He was later seen in the office of Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the legislature complex. In the House, he was seen sitting in the last row, next to an MLA of the Ajit Pawar faction.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule defended Fadnavis over his objection to Malik's inclusion in the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.

"The BJP and I support the stand taken by Fadnavis in his letter to Ajit Pawar on the issue of Nawab Malik. Fadnavis has said there is no personal animosity against Malik, but he is facing serious charges," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)