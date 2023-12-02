Prez Murmu warns against misuse of technology at Nagpur University convocation

President Droupadi Murmu warned about the threat of deepfakes developed using AI at the RTMNU convocation.

President Droupadi Murmu spoke at the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), warning against the exploitation of technology and emphasising the threat posed by deepfakes developed using artificial intelligence, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, while appreciating the benefits of technology, President Murmu emphasised that its misuse, particularly in the development of deepfakes, might hurt society. She emphasised the importance of ethical education in guiding correct technology use.

"Now every youth understands technology as well as uses it. Any resource can be put to good use and misused as well. The same is true with technology as well. If it is used properly, it will benefit society and the country, but if misused it will affect humanity. Today, the use of artificial intelligence is making our lives easier, but the use of technology for deepfake is a threat to society. In this regard, moral value-based education can show us the way," she said.

Deepfake films, a type of synthetic media in which people's likenesses are replaced in existing photographs or videos, were identified as a disturbing trend.

President Murmu praised the appearance of a large number of female degree holders at the convocation, emphasising the importance of investing in girls' education for the country's progress, the report added.

"Similarly, around 4 lakh students are pursuing their education from RTMNU and its affiliated colleges, and 40 per cent of the total students are girls, which is a very satisfying factor. I believe that investing in girls' education is the most valuable investment in the progress of the country," she said.

She added, "There is a need to continuously learn given the huge changes taking place in the field of technology today. Students should always be curious and strive to learn throughout life."

Recognising the rapid technological advancements, she urged pupils to embrace continual learning. The goal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to incorporate Indian values and provide high-quality education was also emphasised.

For general academic progress, President Murmu emphasised multidisciplinary studies, international collaborations, research, and innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who were also in attendance, emphasised the importance of universities in developing competent human resources and transferring knowledge into riches for India's development.

With PTI inputs

