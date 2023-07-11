Amid soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, a woman received more than 4 kg of the kitchen staple as a gift on her birthday in Maharashtra's Thane district.

File photo for representation

Listen to this article Price rise: Maha woman receives tomatoes as precious gift on birthday x 00:00

Amid soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, a woman received more than 4 kg of the kitchen staple as a gift on her birthday in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The price of tomato, which was once Rs 20 per kg, has shot up to Rs 140 per kg and has become unaffordable to common man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonal Borse, a resident of Kochadi in Kalyan, received more than 4 kg of tomatoes as a gift from her relatives on her birthday on Sunday.

A video of the woman cutting a birthday cake with baskets of tomatoes on the table has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Maharashtra: Forgery case against former teacher of Thane school, ex-headmistress and clerk

Talking to reporters, Borse said she was really delighted by the gift her brother, aunt and uncle gave her on the occasion.

Tomatoes are supplied from Nashik, Junnar and Pune to Mumbai. However, tomato farmers suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains and Cyclone Biparjoy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.