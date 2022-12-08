Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Probe sought over Mumbai Universitys renting vs owning gaffe

Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe

Premium

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

By paying Rs 6,000/month each as rent for 33 air conditioners, MU has ended up paying more than twice the cost of owning them outright

Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe

The building, called Green Technology, in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus for which the ACs were taken on rent. Pic/Shadab Khan


The University of Mumbai is again in the spotlight for another gaffe. The varsity has spent Rs 43.57 lakh towards renting 33 air-conditioners for a building in its Kalina campus over a period of 21 months from October 2019 to June 2021. This is twice the amount required to buy the same number of ACs. The information was revealed after some students and alumni filed an RTI query about the same. 

mumbai university kalina mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK