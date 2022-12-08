Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe

By paying Rs 6,000/month each as rent for 33 air conditioners, MU has ended up paying more than twice the cost of owning them outright
The building, called Green Technology, in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus for which the ACs were taken on rent. Pic/Shadab Khan
The University of Mumbai is again in the spotlight for another gaffe. The varsity has spent Rs 43.57 lakh towards renting 33 air-conditioners for a building in its Kalina campus over a period of 21 months from October 2019 to June 2021. This is twice the amount required to buy the same number of ACs. The information was revealed after some students and alumni filed an RTI query about the same.