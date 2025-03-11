The Minister of State for Housing, Pankaj Bhoyar, stated that complaints have been filed against 22 private developers for causing financial loss to the government by failing to pay the overdue rents for transit camps

Bhoyar said that a separate officer would be appointed to expedite the collection process.

The Maharashtra government will seize properties of those developers who have failed to clear Rs 172 crore dues while redeveloping buildings on land owned by state authority Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the legislative council was told on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Transit camps are generally used as temporary accommodations for tenants of dilapidated cessed buildings or residents of such buildings that are undergoing repairs or redevelopment work.

"The government is taking action to recover outstanding rents from private developers involved in the redevelopment of buildings on MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) land," the minister stated in a written reply, adding that Rs 274 crore were recovered from 16 developers, according to the PTI.

Bhoyar stated that Rs 172 crore dues remain to be collected, and measures will be taken to seize the properties of defaulting developers to facilitate this recovery.

He was responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, meanwhile, announced plans to develop a strategy for evicting unauthorised occupants from these transit camps.

BMC seizes properties worth Rs 21.63 crore over unpaid Property Tax by two developers

Meanwhile, the BMC on Monday said that it seized the property worth Rs 21.63 crores of two developers over unpaid property tax, the officials said on Monday.

They said that if the dues are not paid, the BMC will conduct an auction of these properties in Mazgaon and Mulund.

The outstanding dues of these builders amount to Rs 21.63 crores, said an official.

According to a BMC official, the Assessment & Collection Department issued a demand notice for the outstanding property tax on February 11, 2025, for the Mazgaon land of the construction company. Since the dues were not cleared within the 21-day deadline, action has been taken under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. If the outstanding amount of Rs 18.01 crores is not paid, the land will be auctioned.

In another action, the property of a builder located at Gavanpada, Mulund East, has been seized for unpaid property tax dues of Rs 3.62 crores. The BMC’s Assessment & Collection Department issued a demand notice on April 30, 2024, for the unpaid property tax. Since the dues were not cleared within the stipulated period, action has been taken under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Despite repeated notices and follow-ups, some property owners continue to evade tax payments. As a result, the BMC has initiated strict legal action, including property seizures and restraints, against defaulters. The properties up for auction include land parcels, residential and commercial buildings, commercial units, and industrial premises, said BMC officials.

(with PTI inputs)