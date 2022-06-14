Breaking News
Prophet remark row: Muslim body condemns threats to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy questions PM’s silence on issue; denounces demonisation of community

The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) sent out a statement on Monday evening saying that it “deplored the divisive and hate-driven politics behind the statements made by the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP, Nupur Sharma”. The organisation also unequivocally condemned the threats to her life. 

IMSD also strongly condemned Al Qaeda for threatening retaliatory terror acts.  The IMSD spokesperson stated they believed that democracy is “inconceivable without the freedom of speech, a freedom that is enshrined in the Indian Constitution. All healthy democracies however make a clear and principled distinction between the right to free speech and a bar on hate speech that impinges on the right to life and dignity of the marginalised”. 




