Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police

Nupur Sharma. Pic/Twitter

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, will not appear on Monday.

Sharma has sought time to appear before the police to record her statement, a senior official said. However, there are no specifications on how much time Sharma has been granted.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

