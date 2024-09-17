The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Dere, was on his two-wheeler when the speeding auto-rickshaw struck him and his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav this morning on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town

The police said that a 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run Pune accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Dere, was on his two-wheeler when the speeding auto-rickshaw struck him and his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav this morning on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town, reported PTI.

Dere succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention, reported PTI.

The incident occurred when the speeding autorickshaw was overtaking a two-wheeler, a police official said.

The rickshaw was driven by a female foreign tourist and her companions were travelling in the three-wheeler, the official said quoting the injured person, reported PTI.

They fled the scene without offering assistance, he said.

The accused persons fled the spot in the same auto rickshaw and travelled to Nashik district to evade arrest, he said, reported PTI.

Police intercepted the suspects in Nashik district after receiving a tip-off about the vehicle. They are now being transported back to Narayangaon Police Station for further questioning, reported PTI.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing in conncetion with the Pune accident.

Three killed, five injured in truck accident in Pune

In July, at least three persons were killed and five others injured after a truck mowed down a group of people in Maharashtra's Pune district, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near Alephata in Junnar Tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road at around 11.30 am, an official said.

The victims were returning after performing last rites at a crematorium, he said, according to the PTI.

The driver of the truck, which was heading towards Kalyan, lost control of the vehicle on a slope at Gulunjwadi village and mowed down a group of people, the official from Alephata police station said.

Three persons, including a woman and a child, were killed, and five to six others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The police were in the process of registering a case, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)