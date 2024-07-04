Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover

He got wind that the woman was going to accept a marriage proposal, called her to a tryst at a hotel and murdered her

The hotel where the crime took place

The Shil Daighar police in Thane have arrested the general manager of a shoe shop in a Pune mall for allegedly strangling a 32-year-old bank employee to death. According to the police, the accused was married and had an extramarital affair with the woman.

The police stated that the accused claimed that two days ago, the woman received a marriage proposal from someone else, which enraged him. He then booked a hotel room and invited her, where he strangled her.

The cops take the woman’s body to the hospital

The accused, identified as Mohammed Ali Nasir Hussain Shaikh alias Ishan, 35, is a resident of Mumbra. Shaikh has been married for over 10 years and has two children. The deceased woman also lived in Mumbra and worked at a private bank. They had known each other for more than a decade and had been in an extramarital affair for many years.

“Shaikh used to stay in Pune and come back to Mumbra once a week to be with his family,” a police officer from the Shil Daighar police station said. “He would also manage to meet the deceased woman at various locations, including hotels and lodges. On July 2, Shaikh called the woman to meet at a lodge within our jurisdiction. During their meeting, the woman revealed that she had received a marriage proposal from someone else, which led to an argument. Shaikh, enraged by her decision to end their relationship, took her dupatta and strangled her.”

After the murder, Shaikh left the room, and lodge staff later discovered the woman’s body. “The body was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. We identified the woman and contacted her family, who revealed her relationship with Shaikh,” the officer added. “With this information and confirmation from lodge staff, we arrested Shaikh. Further investigation is ongoing.”

Sandipan Shinde, the senior police inspector at Shil Daighar police station, confirmed the arrest. “We have arrested the accused, who was produced in court,” Shinde said.

The Shil Daighar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and are working to gather evidence to build a strong case against Shaikh.