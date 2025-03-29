Pune: Hinjewadi Metro misses another deadline, IT leaders sound alarm

Industry associations warn of increased talent migration as Pune’s critical transit project neglect could push companies to relocate elsewhere

Current progress of the Hinjewadi Shivajinagar Metro work

The Information Technology (IT) sector in Pune will have to wait over a year for the completion of Pune Metro Route 3, which connects Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. IT associations warn that this delay could lead to more migration of professionals from the city.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has recently extended the deadline for Tata and Siemens to complete the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line until September. Initially, the deadline was set for March 2025. So far, 85 per cent of the civil work has been completed on this 23.33-km elevated Metro line, which aims to connect the IT hub of Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar.

IT employees speak

Pavanjit Mane, president of the Road Forum of IT Employees, said, “The IT hub generates the maximum revenue for the government, yet it has been neglected. Hinjewadi has been facing traffic jams, transport problems, and poor road infrastructure for years. Nearly six lakh employees work here, and the Metro is urgently needed. However, the government did not prioritise this route.”

He added, “Additionally, there is no metro connectivity to the airport. Everywhere else, IT parks and airports are the first to get Metro connectivity, but Pune’s Metro decisions seem politically driven rather than practical.”

Dr Raghunath Kuchik, former chairman of the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee, said, “The IT industry is already struggling with job cuts due to AI and other technologies. Delaying the metro project, which was supposed to be completed on priority, shows poor management and planning. This delay has already caused companies to migrate in the last five years,” he said.

Pune losing out

Dnyanendra Hulsure, president of the Hinjawadi Employees and Residents’ Association (HEART), said, “The original deadline for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro was 2023, yet we are still struggling with basic transport. Meanwhile, states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala are progressing. Microsoft is expanding in Uttar Pradesh, Google is growing in Hyderabad, and Kerala has introduced an AI policy. But what about Maharashtra?”

Steps and progres

In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, the state government approved handing over Raj Bhavan land for Metro station work. The process of acquiring land from Modern College has also started.

A PMRDA official said, “The Pune Metro Line 3 project has made significant progress, with 85 per cent of the work completed. Finishing works at stations and entry structures are underway at 14 stations, while signalling and telecommunication works are progressing at 12 stations.” The official further added, “All civil and systems work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.”

Traffic woes

Hinjewadi, India’s top IT hub, faces severe traffic congestion due to the high number of private vehicles and inadequate public transport. Lakhs of vehicles enter the area daily, while the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) runs only about 200 buses. At peak hours, more than 200 vehicles pass through Shivaji Chowk every minute—adding up to nearly 12,000 vehicles per hour. Employees say this leads to massive delays, making it difficult to reach offices and homes on time.

Samar Patel, an IT employee, said, “I have been working here for a decade. Another IT park has developed in Baner, which is on the same Metro route. Authorities should take immediate action to complete the metro work. A strong public transport system is crucial to solving these issues.”