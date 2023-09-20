Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

More than 35,000 women gathered and recited Ganapati Atharvashirsha in front of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune earlier this morning

More than 35,000 women gathered and recited Ganapati Atharvashirsha in front of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune earlier this morning. It was organised by the Temple Trust as a part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed special puja at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal in Pune on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first day of the ten-day festival.

The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.

PTI reported that Bhagwat performed "pran pratishta' (auspicious installation) of Lord Ganesh's idol at the Dagdusheth temple where the pandal is erected.

Earlier in the day, a procession of all five manache (revered) Ganapati - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesari Wada- was taken out with fanfare in the city. Police personnel are deployed to ensure that no untoward incident happens during the festival.

Atharvashirsha', a Sanskrit text, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a deity of knowledge, wisdom and good fortune. According to the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganapati Trust, this is the 36th year of the annual recital of Atharvashirsha at their Ganesh festival celebrations.

Clad in traditional attire, women filled the space in front of the popular Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal. They then chanted the hymn. The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.

Meanwhile, the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, is steeped in devotion to welcome the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day festival began on Tuesday amid fanfare and gaiety.

Idols in various shapes and sizes were installed at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of elaborate decorations based on myriad themes ranging from the Chandrayaan-3 launch to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Families, including children as well as senior citizens, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved "bappa" home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport.

Several politicians and celebrities from Bollywood install idols of the deity of wisdom and knowledge in their homes every year.

While many famous Ganeshas are installed in pandals in the early morning hours in Mumbai, including the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja, many idols were being taken out from workshops to the pandals in processions.

People will be allowed to take darshan of the deity at pandals after the puja is performed as per the muhurat, an organiser said.

A total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' have been permitted to organise public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals', the city civic body said on Monday.

To maintain security during the festival that sees lakhs of people visiting pandals in ten days, more than 13,750 police personnel have been deployed in the city, an official said.

They comprise 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers from the rank of sub-inspector to the assistant commissioner and 15 deputy commissioners, he said on Monday.

Notifications issued by the traffic police listed several moves for a smooth flow of vehicles in the metropolis, including a ban on heavy vehicles on certain days.

Immersion day (September 28) will see a larger presence of police on the ground and manpower details being chalked out, the official informed.

Ganesh festivities are the most patronised in Mumbai, with idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in pandals and at homes.

Mumbaikars have been thronging the popular shopping spots of the city at Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl, to buy decor items, flowers, and puja materials among other festival paraphernalia.

People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city's Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals. (Agencies)