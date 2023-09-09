From Kozhukatta to Modakam: Exploring modak varieties from South India’s culinary landscape

Deeply entrenched in South India’s culinary culture, these innovative variations of modaks are often associated with festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi and family gatherings
Modak variations. File/Pic
Key Highlights
- Kozhukatta is a traditional Kerala dumpling made from rice flour, coconut and jaggery
- What sets Modakam apart from the Maharashtrian modak is its filling
- In Karnataka, a variety of modak goes by the nomenclature – Kadubu
When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, there's a savoury element that transcends robust celebrations and thrilling pandal-tripping. It’s the modak – a widely adored sweet, filled with coconut-jaggery stuffing, and prepared through steaming or frying. Known as the beloved delicacy of Ganesha, devotees prepare Modaks as a religious offering to symbolise their love for the elephant-headed deity.