Pune Police arrest serial molester based on partial vehicle registration number seen in CCTV

Pune Police arrested serial molester identified as Maruti Nanaware who has also served a 10-year jail term for a 2013 rape case.

Pune Police arrested a serial molester accused of harassing a minor in the city's Kondhwa area, an official said. According to a PTI report, Maruti Nanaware, a 45-year-old serial molester, was arrested after officials discovered a critical clue in CCTV footage.

Nanaware was reportedly identified based on a partial vehicle registration number seen in the tape. He has been previously booked for many cases of molestation and kidnapping; he has also been convicted for 10 years in a 2013 rape case.

Pune police arrested Nanaware after he recently molested an eight-year-old girl. The cops arrested the accused with only a part of a vehicle's registration number visible in one CCTV clip. Reportedly, the authorities combed through over 100 tapes to arrest the serial molester.

From 2007 to 2013, Nanaware was involved in six cases in the Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi, and Sahakar Nagar regions. His last 10-year sentence arose from a 2013 case involving rape and kidnapping accusations at the Sahakar Nagar police station. "In the case registered at Sahakar Nagar police station in 2013, he served 10 years in jail on charges of rape and abduction," the official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, Nanaware faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the most recent crime. In this newest episode of child abuse, officials are taking harsh actions against the guilty.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday that three guys were arrested for allegedly beating four people with iron rods and sticks after an argument with one of them. Reportedly, the event occurred in Rabale industrial neighbourhood on Monday night.

According to the PTI report, the FIR filed at Rabale MIDC station stated that the accused attacked one of the victims over a dispute. The victim's cousin and two of his friends ran to his aid but the accused lunged at them as well wounding them all with clubs and iron rods. The three accused guys, aged 20 to 29, were arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the victims, the report added.

Reportedly, two juveniles were also allegedly involved in the assault and the cops nabbed them and handed them over to the parents. The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was on into the case, official told PTI.

With PTI inputs

