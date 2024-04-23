BJP leader Vinod Tawde claimed that like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "agenda" is that the minorities should have the first right

Vinod Tawde. File Pic

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi has same agenda on minorities as Manmohan Singh: BJP leader Vinod Tawde x 00:00

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday claimed that like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "agenda" is that the minorities should have the first right to the country's wealth, and not tribals or Dalits.

He was replying to a question about the manifesto of the NCP led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a BJP ally, which mentions a caste-based census. Congress too has been demanding such a census.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Caste-based census is not Rahul Gandhi's agenda. His agenda is what Manmohan Singh had stated earlier: minorities have the first right to the country's wealth," Tawde told reporters.

BJP welcomed anyone for a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in this regard, Tawde added.

"I am using the words minorities; he (Manmohan Singh) had said very clearly that Adivasis and Dalits would not get anything. And there is no comment on it by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge, which means they approve of it. Does it mean that (Maharashtra Congress president) Nana Patole and his allies Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray also want the same thing that Singh had said?" he asked.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!