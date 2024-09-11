Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's 'anti-reservation' face has now come to the fore and the Congress leader's views reflect his 'petty mentality'

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and said that the Congress leader's "anti-reservation" face has now come to the fore, news agency PTI reported. The CM also stated that the Congress leader's views reflect his "petty mentality".

Gandhi spews venom against the country when he goes abroad and it has been his party's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde further alleged.

While speaking to students of the Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi said that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Reacting to the Congress leader's comments, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in a post on X, said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi's petty views. It has been Congress's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste."

"Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservation has become their fashion," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's "anti-reservation" face has now come before the world, Shinde said.

राहुल गांधी के विचार उनकी ओछी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है, राहुल गांधी जब भी विदेश जाते हैं वहां जाकर देश के ख़िलाफ़ जहर उगलते हैं. राहुल गांधी के घटिया विचारों से देश कभी सहमत नहीं हो सकता. धर्म और जाति के नाम पर राजनीति करना कांग्रेस की आदत रही है. संविधान और आरक्षण को लेकर भ्रम… https://t.co/9Ima7YJKbr — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 11, 2024

Clarifying his Mahayuti government's stand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the alliance, comprising his party Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), fully supports reservation.

The CM said as long as he is a true soldier of the Shiv Sena, he will never let reservation end.

Shiv Sena deputy leader and former Member of Parliament Sanjay Nirupam said the Congress cannot do away with reservations in the country even if it tries hard.

On Gandhi's meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, Nirupam said she runs Hinduphobic campaign and that Gandhi meets such people and issues statements that are not in the interest of India.

Meanwhile, during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi also alleged that democracy in India was broken for the past 10 years, but the country is now fighting back.

