Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Raigad should be seen as inspiration says Amit Shah

Raigad should be seen as inspiration, says Amit Shah

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Shivaji sowed seeds of Swarajya here, he says while offering tribute on his 345th death anniversary

Raigad should be seen as inspiration, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on Friday. Pic/PTI

Raigad should be seen as inspiration, says Amit Shah
The BJP-led Union and Maharashtra government is committed to make all efforts to ensure that visit to Raigad fort is not just seen as tourist destination, but a place of inspiration reflecting the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said Union home minister Amit Shah.


The Union  minister visited Raigad on Saturday to offer tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 345th death anniversary. Referring to Aurangzeb, he mentioned that those who called themselves “Alamgir” and fought against Maratha, were buried here in this soil itself. “This historic monument [Raigad fort] continues to inspire the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and spirit of self-rule. Shivaji sowed the seeds of Swarajya not only here, but across the country,” the BJP leader added.


Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that his government is committed to installing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea. “We will leave no stone unturned,” he said. 


