Rail fracture on Harbour Line in Mumbai; local train services disrupted for 2nd day

Local train services on the Harbour Line in Mumbai were disrupted on Wednesday after a rail fracture was reported near Govandi station.

The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station, a Central railway official told PTI.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told PTI that a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am.

Services on the Harbour Line had also been affected on Tuesday after a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.

(With inputs from PTI)