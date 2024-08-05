Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Raj Thackerays proxy comment upsets Maratha quota activists

Raj Thackeray's 'proxy' comment upsets Maratha quota activists

Updated on: 05 August,2024 06:48 PM IST  |  Dharashiv
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raj Thackeray reportedly stated during his Solapur tour that leaders advocating for the Maratha quota were being incited by others, leading the activists to seek clarification.

Raj Thackeray's 'proxy' comment upsets Maratha quota activists

Raj Thackeray/ Ashish Rane

Listen to this article
Raj Thackeray's 'proxy' comment upsets Maratha quota activists
x
00:00

Maratha quota activists challenged Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) over his remark about "someone being used as a proxy". Thackeray purportedly stated during his Solapur tour that Maratha quota leaders were being provoked by others, causing activists to seek clarification, reported PTI. 


According to the report, an activist informed a Marathi news channel that they went to Thackeray's hotel to calmly seek an explanation and understand his position on the Maratha quota. Thackeray invited the demonstrators to a discussion, but they declined, citing that he talked disrespectfully.



In Solapur, Thackeray commented on the political situation, saying, politicians were using someone as a proxy, ignoring the demands of the OBC, Maratha, and other communities. He questioned the impact of caste politics on educational institutions and advised communities to avoid divisive activities. Thackeray also questioned the impact of caste-based reservations in government positions, given the rise of private-sector employment, the news agency report stated. 


Thackeray, per the PTI report, said, "The ongoing political scenario involves using someone as a proxy to push their own agenda, neglecting the needs of students from OBC, Maratha, and other communities. It is evident that these politicians are deceiving us, and it is unlikely that we will gain anything from their actions."

"I have been expressing concern about how caste politics is influencing college and school environments. It's unfortunate to see this trend spreading as it poisons people's minds. It is important for every community to distance themselves from individuals who engage in such divisive practices," Thackeray added.

Manoj Jarange, the head of the Maratha quota campaign, has advocated for Kunbi certificates so that Marathas can obtain OBC quota privileges. During his tour of Solapur, Thackeray stressed the importance of hiring locals and questioned the role of caste in this context, the news agency report stated. 

"My stance is that locals should be given priority in job opportunities. Why should caste be a factor in this? If the private sector continues to create jobs, we should think about how many people will actually benefit from reservation in government jobs," the MNS chief said.

According to the report, Thackeray emphasised that students from other states may easily obtain educational and employment possibilities in Maharashtra, however, locals have difficulties. Thackeray noted that Maharashtra is mired in caste politics, detracting from its leadership role in the country.

"Students from other states easily get admission to educational institutes here (Maharashtra) and get jobs. Nobody speaks about the challenges of locals not getting those jobs," Thackeray said.

Thackeray emphasised that his party's full support for the BJP was limited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not include the state assembly polls. He accused the BJP of feeding the opposition a toxic narrative, citing a BJP candidate's statements about rewriting the Constitution, the report added. 

The MNS has announced candidates for the Shivdi (Mumbai) and Pandharpur constituencies in the 2018 assembly elections, with ambitions to field candidates in all 288 constituencies across Maharashtra. Thackeray began his Marathwada tour on Monday, hoping to visit each district in the region, the report added. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai news maharashtra maratha kranti morcha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK