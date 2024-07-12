Remembering 13/7 Mumbai Bombings: All about the fateful day 13 years later

As we reflect on the fateful day 13 years later, here are some details about the incident

On July 13, 2011, Mumbai, India's financial capital, was devastated by a series of coordinated bombings that left the city in a state of chaos and devastation. The incident came to be commonly known as 13/7 bombings. The incident claimed lives of civilians and damaged infrastructure and public property and is still fresh in memories of survivors even as 13 years later.

As we reflect on the fateful day years later, here are some details about the incident:

The Attacks

Three bombs exploded at different locations in Mumbai, including the Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar West. The blasts occurred in quick succession, within a span of 10-15mins between 6:54 pm and 7.06pm at the Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar West. The three chosen regions in Mumbai are usually occupied with business men and shop owners. The bombs were planted in crowded areas during rush hours ensuring maximum damage and casualties.

Casualties

The 13/7 Mumbai bombings claimed 27 lives, and left over 130 people injured. The blasts caused widespread destruction, with buildings and vehicles damaged in the affected areas. The victims included people from all walks of life, including commuters, shopkeepers, and pedestrians.

Accused

An investigation was launched in connection with the attacks. The main accused, Yasin Bhatkal, a co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization, was arrested in 2013. Bhatkal was alleged to be the mastermind behind the bombings, along with other accomplices.

The 13/7 Mumbai bombings were a devastating terrorist attack that resulted in the loss of innocent lives and widespread destruction. The attacks were a grim reminder of the threat of terrorism that India faces, and the need for continued vigilance and cooperation to combat this menace.

Mumbai has witnessed several terror attacks since the 90s till the early 2000s. When remembering the deadliest attacks, images of the 26/11 attack resurface in ones mind. With five major attaks in 1993, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2011, immense damage to property and infrastructure has been caused. Additionally, it has also disrupted routine life of city dwellers. In the last decade, the city has seen relatively terror attack free days.