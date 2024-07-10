Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2024 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The explosions that occurred during rush-hours claimed the lives of 189 people, while more than 800 others were injured

Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: Exclusive photos from the tragic incident

Pic/ Mid-Day Archives

July 11, 2024 marks the 18th anniversary of the 7/11 Mumbai Local Train Bombings. A series of bomb blast at seven railway stations across the city during rush hour shook Mumbaikars to the core. 


Pic/ Mid-Day Archives


The 7/11 attack in Mumbai was carried out by a group of seven terrorists who were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attackers planted seven bombs in pressure cookers and placed them in the first-class compartments of crowded Mumbai local trains.


On the July 11 evening of 2006 at around 6:24 pm, the bombs were detonated simultaneously on trains at various locations - Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Mira Road railway stations. The explosions claimed the lives of 189 people, while more than 800 others were injured.

Pic/ Mid-Day Archives

Following the blasts, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the attacks alongside other security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Recently in May, the Bombay High Court sought to know from the Mumbai University if it can permit a convict in the 7/11 serial train blasts case to take his law examinations online. A division bench of Justices Makarand Karnik and Kamal Khata said owing to security reasons, the situation may warrant permitting the candidate, Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, to appear for his exams online, reported PTI.

Pic/ Mid-Day Archives

In September 2015, a special court convicted Ansari and others in the 7/11 serial train blasts case, reported PTI. Ansari had sought permission to appear for the second-semester law examinations held by the Siddharth Law College in south Mumbai from May 3 to May 15.

Pic/ Mid-Day Archives

The court then permitted him to physically appear for the exams and directed the Nashik Central Prison authorities to take him to the college on the exam dates. On May 10, Ansar moved an application saying he could not appear for the papers held on May 3 and 9, reported PTI.

The prosecution said despite genuine efforts made by the Nashik central prison authorities, Ansari could not be taken to the college on time, reported PTI. The bench directed the prison superintendent to file an affidavit by June 5, stating why there was a delay.

Pic/ Mid-Day Archives

 

 

