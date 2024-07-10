Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: When terror halted city's lifeline

The blasts, targeting first-class suburban train compartments, resulted in halting the lifeline of Mumbai

The attack targeted Mumbai's suburban railway line. Pic/mid-day archives

The catastrophic train bombings in Mumbai in on July 11, 2006, left a lasting impression on the city's history. That was the day that terror attacked Mumbai's vital infrastructure, the city's busy local train system. During the evening rush hour, a sequence of well-planned explosions caused havoc on the packed suburban Mumbai local trains. The city was engulfed in turmoil and grief as a result of the explosions that happened on local trains operating on the Mumbai local trains' Western and Central lines.

That day, after the explosions, the Mumbai local trains—which are referred to be Mumbai's lifeline—became scenes of terror and destruction.

The blasts took place just after 6:20 pm. A blast occurred in the First Class compartment of a Western Railway suburban train between the stations of Khar and Santacruz, which was traveling from Churchgate to Borivali. Later, six further explosions happened at the stations in Bandra, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Borivali over the next ten minutes.

There were apparently over 700 injuries and at least 189 fatalities from the coordinated explosions that occurred during evening rush hour. The terrifying deed claimed the lives of people from many walks of life. Their lives were irrevocably altered, leaving a city in mourning and bereaved families behind.

The investigations revealed that as many as seven pressure cookers were filled with bombs and then sealed in bags. The explosive devices were transported using these bags. It was stated that the coordinated blasts were detonated in less than fifteen minutes.

Since the majority of Mumbai local train commuters were returning home from their places of employment, it appeared that the bombs were primarily aimed at the first-class carriages.

However, the essence of Mumbai was evident in the aftermath of the attacks.

The people demonstrated incredible resiliency and solidarity in the face of shock and sadness. Amid the commotion, strangers turned into heroes, lending a hand to one another. First responders and regular people joined forces to quickly organise emergency services and offer consolation and assistance to the injured. Global condemnation of the attacks poured in, along with offers of support from both close and distant.