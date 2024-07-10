Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings When terror halted citys lifeline

Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: When terror halted city's lifeline

Updated on: 10 July,2024 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The blasts, targeting first-class suburban train compartments, resulted in halting the lifeline of Mumbai

Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: When terror halted city's lifeline

The attack targeted Mumbai's suburban railway line. Pic/mid-day archives

Listen to this article
Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: When terror halted city's lifeline
x
00:00

The catastrophic train bombings in Mumbai in on July 11, 2006, left a lasting impression on the city's history. That was the day that terror attacked Mumbai's vital infrastructure, the city's busy local train system. During the evening rush hour, a sequence of well-planned explosions caused havoc on the packed suburban Mumbai local trains. The city was engulfed in turmoil and grief as a result of the explosions that happened on local trains operating on the Mumbai local trains' Western and Central lines.


That day, after the explosions, the Mumbai local trains—which are referred to be Mumbai's lifeline—became scenes of terror and destruction.


The blasts took place just after 6:20 pm. A blast occurred in the First Class compartment of a Western Railway suburban train between the stations of Khar and Santacruz, which was traveling from Churchgate to Borivali. Later, six further explosions happened at the stations in Bandra, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Borivali over the next ten minutes.


There were apparently over 700 injuries and at least 189 fatalities from the coordinated explosions that occurred during evening rush hour. The terrifying deed claimed the lives of people from many walks of life. Their lives were irrevocably altered, leaving a city in mourning and bereaved families behind.

The investigations revealed that as many as seven pressure cookers were filled with bombs and then sealed in bags. The explosive devices were transported using these bags. It was stated that the coordinated blasts were detonated in less than fifteen minutes.

Since the majority of Mumbai local train commuters were returning home from their places of employment, it appeared that the bombs were primarily aimed at the first-class carriages.

However, the essence of Mumbai was evident in the aftermath of the attacks.

The people demonstrated incredible resiliency and solidarity in the face of shock and sadness. Amid the commotion, strangers turned into heroes, lending a hand to one another. First responders and regular people joined forces to quickly organise emergency services and offer consolation and assistance to the injured. Global condemnation of the attacks poured in, along with offers of support from both close and distant.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings mumbai news 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings Anniversary India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK