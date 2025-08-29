Friends, collegaues fondly remember Marathi actor, who passed away at 87, leaving behind a rich legacy in theatre; he is survived by his son Kedar, daughter Swati, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren

Renowned veteran actor, director, and Maharashtra’s beloved Gundyabhau, Bal Karve , passed away on Thursday at 10.15 am. For the past eight days, he had been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He had been battling for life, but ultimately succumbed after his body did not respond to medical efforts. At the age of 87, he breathed his last.

He is survived by his son Kedar, daughter Swati, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren. A devoted follower of Lord Ganesha, it is a poignant coincidence that he departed on the day of Ganpati visarjan (immersion on the one-and-a-half-day festival). Just two days ago, on August 25, he celebrated his 87th birthday.

Sharing that the industry has lost another gem, actress Sukanya Kulkarni-Mone told mid-day, “I began work with Bal Kaka during Kusum Manohar Lele. He was an absolutely intelligent human, and his intelligence and knowledge was very much visible in all our conversations. I lost my father and father-in-law quite early in my life. But whenever I had any problems, I always had his fatherly support. I remember whenever we had shows in Vile Parle, it was a ritual to first go to his place, eat sudharas and chapati made by his wife and then head to the theatre. I have learnt a lot from him — from performing skills to life lessons.

“Though I couldn’t meet him when he was hospitalised, when Swati, his daughter, told me that he acknowledged the fact that I had asked about him and his health by slightly nodding his head, I felt relieved that at least he knew that I asked. He is gone, but his aura and memories will always stay with us. He was a person with no enemies.”

Actress Sushma Deshpande said, “Death is inevitable. But we have to accept it. Some time back, a veteran writer once had said to me that the biggest pain is the fact that we cannot express the grief of a colleague’s loss in words, it’s that difficult. I remember and understand those words now.”

Tributes pour in

NCP-SP MP, Supriya Sule, said, “The news of the passing of veteran actor Bal Karve, who portrayed the character of Gundya Bhau from the iconic duo Chimanrao-Gundya Bhau, created by renowned writer Chi Vi Joshi, is deeply saddening. He brought to life many memorable roles on stage and television serials. With his demise, the art world has lost a respected and longstanding personality. Heartfelt tributes to him.”



A wall inside Bal Karve’s residence adorned with framed photographs showcasing his iconic roles from films and theatre. Pics/Shadab Khan

BJP Minister, Ashish Shelar, said, “The news of the demise of veteran actor Bal Karve, who won the hearts of audiences with his effortless and graceful performance in the series Chimanrao ani Gundyabhau, is extremely saddening. On stage, he left a lasting mark through plays such as Rathchakra and Kusum Manohar Lele. The simplicity and dedication reflected in his acting will remain an inspiration for future artistes. We pray to the Almighty to grant peace to his soul.”

Congress MP, Varsha

Gaikwad, said, “Tributes to the multi-talented artist Bal Karve! I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of veteran actor Bal Karve. With his passing, Marathi theatre and cinema have lost a gifted artiste. From Jait Re Jait to Chimanrao–Gundyabhau, his unforgettable performances will forever remain etched in the hearts of audiences. In this moment of grief, I share the sorrow of his family. Heartfelt tributes to Bal Karve!”