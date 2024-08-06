Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister had proposed to remove cycling track from BKC to decongest the road

Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday held a meeting with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and demanded that the cycle track at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) be removed to ease traffic congestion. He said suggested that the track can be constructed at any other plot adjoining BKC.

"We all are aware that the traffic congestion at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is increasing day by day, making it unbearable. The ongoing Metro work has reduced road width. Although cycle tracks and gardens have been developed, we must acknowledge that cyclists rarely use them. As the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, I have been discussing this issue with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months," Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in his letter.

Responding on the issue, Worli legislator Aaditya Thackeray said that the issue of congestion at BKC cannot be solved merely by increasing the road width. Taking to social media X, Thackeray said that the solution lies in better management of Metro work barricades as well as making the frequency of BEST buses better.

“The BKC traffic issue that has been raised by 1 delegation cannot be solved just by randomly increasing the road width. The traffic solution lies in- • Studying the newly emerging traffic patterns as new offices come up. • increasing public transport like frequently plying BEST ferries and access to it, by placing more bus stops, after studying the traffic • taking action on signal jumping, wrong side driving and illegal parking And most importantly: Removal or better management of Metro work barricades. The random placement of barricades that aren’t needed for many work sites that have been closed and frequent route changes, causes most chaos in BKC. In a fully unbiased and non political way, I request the guardian minister of the regime to conduct this study too, before taking a random misstep,” Thackeray wrote on Twitter.

MMRDA had sanctioned a 13-km cycling track in G-block in 2011. Of this, only 9km of the stretch is ready.