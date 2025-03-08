Locals say playground equipment is filthy and broken; officials claim renovation is underway

The Ram Ganesh Gadkari Garden at Match Factory Lane in Kurla West on March 7. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Equipment at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Garden at Match Factory Lane in Kurla West, an open space once cherished by residents, has fallen into disrepair due to poor maintenance, while the ground itself has turned into a haunt for anti-social elements, according to residents.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) records state that the garden’s equipment was last repaired in 2009. The contract for the garden’s maintenance ended in October 2024, after which the civic body appointed a new contractor.

Mohammed Esa, an urban planning expert who frequently takes his son to the garden

Mohammed Esa, a Kurla West resident and urban planning expert, said, “I’ve been taking my son to the garden for the past nine months. Playground and gym equipment are damaged and dirty while a railing is broken. Kids, however, still play there as there are no other gardens in a three-kilometre radius. I have filed a complaint about the state of the garden with the BMC.”

According to residents of Match Factory Lane, the garden was enchanting once. “However, these days, garbage is dumped at the entrance while the playground equipment is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been washed in ages,” a resident said. Another local red-flagged the presence of anti-social elements.

Dinesh Mishra, a resident of the Takiawad area in Kurla, said, “As there is no other garden in this locality, the BMC should ensure this one is clean. Mainly, senior citizens and women take walks here. Some of them used to avail themselves of the open gym in the past, too, but most of the equipment is damaged. The kids’ area is dirty, too.”

BMCSpeak

Sources from BMC’s garden department told mid-day that the garden is always crowded.

An official said a letter regarding the presence of anti-social elements was forwarded to the local police station. “Damaged horticultural areas are currently being rectified. This work has been in progress for the past two to three days,” the official said.

“The play apparatuses in the garden are damaged. Some are repairable while others are beyond repair. The new contractor has already started the repair work. The civic garden cell plans to renovate the garden,” the official added.