A vigilant cop rescued the retired army jawan as the public assisted him in nabbing the motorists who assaulted the victim

Mahendra Khedekar who suffered injuries during the road rage incident. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Retired army jawan dragged by motorist in road rage incident x 00:00

In a case of road rage, a retired army jawan, aged 50, was dragged for nearly a kilometre by motorists in Mulund on Wednesday at around 8.35 am. Fortunately, a vigilant police officer who happened to be passing by witnessed the horrifying scene and sprang into action, chasing the car and apprehending both culprits. The incident unfolded when the car collided with the ex-army man, prompting him to shout at the driver in protest. Instead of stopping, the driver callously continued driving, but due to the congested road, their escape was thwarted.

Recalling the incident, Mahendra Khedekar, the retired army personnel, shared, “I shouted at him, but he showed no regard even after realising that his car had struck me. Determined to confront him, I ran after his vehicle. Eventually, due to the traffic, he was forced to stop, and that’s when the driver and his passenger emerged, hurling abuse and making threats.”'

ADVERTISEMENT

Khedekar, the retired army personnel, showing his eye injury

According to the filed First Information Report (FIR), both culprits assaulted Khedekar after stepping out of the car. The situation attracted the attention of onlookers, including Ganesh Raghuvanshi, a police officer stationed at Mulund police station.

Raghuvanshi intervened, requesting the driver to park the car and engage in a conversation. As the conversation took place, the driver suddenly accelerated, causing Khedekar to lean on the car’s bonnet.

Shockingly, the driver proceeded to drag Khedekar for nearly a kilometre, with Officer Raghuvanshi closely following on his bike.

Eventually, with the assistance of bystanders, the car was brought to a halt near Apna Bazar. The driver and his companion were promptly apprehended by the public, and Officer Raghuvanshi, along with Khedekar, transported them to the police station.

The driver identified as Darshan Vora, 38, and his co-passenger, Manthan Sawla, 33, both residents of Mulund, now face multiple charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It has been revealed that both individuals are local businessmen.