Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in telling poses at the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government earlier this month.Pic/Rane Ashish

As 2024 draws to a close, here's a look at some of its most memorable events for Mumbai-elections that upset a few equations, a powerful politician's murder, a few horrific accidents that highlighted our unpreparedness, the passing of some beloved icons, and in the midst of it all, a heroes' welcome for our champs who brought home the Twenty20 World Cup and a once-in-a-lifetime visit from beloved conservationist Dr Jane Goodall.

Haridas Vhatkar’s son Kishor cuts out a tabla top at his workshop in Kanjurmarg; the former was Ustad Zakir Hussian’s official tabla maker. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

The very first test touchdown at the Navi Mumbai International Airport tarmac by a commercial Airbus A320 aircraft this month. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Salman Khan leaves the residence of the late Baba Siddique in Bandra (West) after paying his respects. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for photographs with media persons during their sangeet ceremony at Jio World Centre, BKC. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Indian cricket team pose with the T20 World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Wankhede stadium. Pic/Atul Kamble

Wildlife Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, 90, on a visit to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A man gives finishing touches to a memorial to the great cricket coach, the late Ramakant Achrekar, at Shivaji Park. Pic/Ashish Raje

Visitors and fans take photos of Ratan Tata as his mortal remains are taken for cremation at NCPA, Nariman Point. Pic/Shadab Khan

A totalled car after a BEST bus driver lost control on a busy Kurla road, ran over people and crushed vehicles before crashing into a compound wall. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi