Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn: NCP slams Union government, says citizens being harassed

Clyde Crasto. Pic/ official Twitter account

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday slammed the Union government over the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

The Reserve Bank of India in an official statement said that the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"What has the Union government achieved by introducing the Rs 2000 notes and what is it going to now achieve by withdrawing these Rs. 2000 notes. Demonetisation was hailed as a big success. If that was the case, what is the reason for the withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes," asked the Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Friday in Mumbai after the announcement by the RBI, reported the PTI.

Several person lost their lives after demonetisation was announced in November, 2016 and the Union government must answer why citizens are being harassed with such decisions, he said, as per the PTI.

The RBI in statement said that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and that the notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

The Reserve Bank of India in its statement further said that exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23.

The Rs 2000 banknote, a denomination of the Indian rupee, was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India on 8 November 2016, following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes.

The currency has been in circulation since 10 November 2016.

The Rs. 2000 notes are a part of the Mahatma Gandhi New Series of banknotes and features a completely redesigned appearance.

The RBI had introduced a total of seven new currency notes following the demonetisation including the Rs 2,000, 500, 200, 100, 50, 20, and 10 denominations.

These new banknotes were announced as part of the currency reform initiative.

(with PTI inputs)