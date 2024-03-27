Rs 50 lakh in cash seized from car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

Cash worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a car at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when it was intercepted, reported PTI.

"During inspection on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, cash worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from three occupants of the SUV," stated an officer, reported PTI.

The vehicle occupants could not give satisfactory explanation about the source of the cash, he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor, and 699 kg drugs from different parts of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra since March 1, state Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam said on March 23, reported the PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO also said preventive action has been taken against 13,141 persons so far, reported PTI.

According to the news agency, as per the poll schedule for the 2024 general elections, Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, is scheduled to vote in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

"The highest number of cash seizures at Rs 3.6 crore was in Mumbai suburban district," Chockalingam said.

Maharashtra has 9.2 crore registered voters and 1,84,841 new voters have been added to the list between March 17 and 22, he added, the news agency reported.

(With inputs from PTI)