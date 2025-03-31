RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi dismissed claims of differences between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the media is responsible for creating such narratives. He also praised Modi's leadership and contributions

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. File pic

Listen to this article RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi dismisses rift with PM Modi x 00:00

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has refuted claims of a rift between the organisation and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, stating that such reports are merely a creation of the media and do not reflect reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Joshi dismissed speculation about growing differences between the RSS and PM Modi. “There is no difference; ‘duriyaan to sirf media banata hai’ (distances are only created by the media),” he stated, according to ANI.

The RSS leader further praised the Prime Minister for his dedication and contributions, highlighting his commitment to various initiatives. “He (PM Modi) has been actively involved in and supportive of numerous great works. It is in his nature. His decision to lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya is a testament to his commitment,” Joshi added, as per ANI reports.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, where he paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. The visit coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of Hedgewar.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sharing his experience on social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed that visiting Smruti Mandir was a special moment, made even more significant by the occasion of Hedgewar’s birth anniversary.

During a public address, PM Modi lauded the efforts of RSS volunteers, acknowledging their role in humanitarian assistance during disasters such as floods and earthquakes. “Their selfless service has been evident in times of crises, be it floods, earthquakes, or most recently, during the Maha Kumbh,” he remarked. Emphasising their dedication, the Prime Minister stated, “Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak” (Where there is service, there are RSS volunteers).

Reflecting on the organisation’s century-long journey, PM Modi described the RSS as a ‘Vat Vriksh’ (a banyan tree), symbolising resilience and endurance. “The ideas sown a hundred years ago have now grown into a vast banyan tree. Its principles and ideologies continue to guide the nation. Lakhs of ‘kar sevaks’ form its branches, strengthening its foundations. This is not just an organisation; it is an ‘Akshay Vat Vriksh’, an eternal embodiment of India’s cultural and spiritual consciousness,” he declared.

(With inputs from ANI)