Salman Khan house firing Mumbai Police question bike owner
Updated on: 15 April,2024 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Sunday morning, at around 5 am, two people shot four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan lives, before fleeing the scene.

Salman Khan (L) and Mumbai Police officials outside his house in Bandra on Sunday

The Mumbai Police are questioning the owner of a motorbike reportedly used in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, an official said on Monday. The two-wheeler, which was abandoned by the assailants near Mount Mary Church, belonged to a living man from Navi Mumbai's Panvel. 


A report in the PTI quoted assistant commissioner of Panvel police Ashok Rajput saying that they had traced the owner of the bike and upon questioning him, he revealed that he had sold the bike to someone else recently. 


On Sunday morning, at around 5 am, two people shot four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan lives, before fleeing the scene. The abandoned motorbike was tracked down to its owner in Panvel.


The official told PTI that a team from the crime branch had gone to Panvel and brought the vehicle owner and two others for questioning. 

Per the PTI report, the suspects in the Salman Khan house firing case had abandoned their motorcycles near the church and took an autorickshaw to the Bandra railway station. They took a train to Borivali but disembarked at Santacruz station and walked away.

The official further told the news agency that they were questioning many others, recording their statements and scanning the CCTV footage from the area. Meanwhile, dozens of teams have been formed to probe the incident and some have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The official was quoted as saying, "So far, we have not arrested or detained anybody in the case, but our inquiry is going on with several people."

As of now, no arrests have been made, but authorities are aggressively looking for leads. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified individual under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Case transferred to the crime branch

The Salman Khan house firing case has been transferred to the crime branch, said the Mumbai Police on Monday morning. The announcement came a day after the incident. 

Meanwhile, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, in a cryptic social media post claimed responsibility for the crime. 

