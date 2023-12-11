Sanjay Raut comments on cash from Congress MP; says 'Black money with BJP would be Rs 1 lakh cr'

Sanjay Raut claimed that if a leader with the INDIA bloc is found with Rs 200 crore, the black money with BJP would be Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Monday, claimed that the black money with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be Rs 1 lakh crore if a leader with INDIA bloc is found with Rs 200 crore. Raut, according to the PTI report, commented on the Income Tax department raids on premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

Reportedly, the I-T sleuths during the raid, on the premises and a distillery business owned by his kin, found alleged unaccounted cash which has thus far netted more than Rs 335 crore.

Raut, while slamming the saffron party said, that the BJP is shouting about the Dhiraj Sahu case but is not commenting on a similar issue involving Praful Patel who is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Raut was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "The BJP is shouting from the rooftops about the Dhiraj Sahu case but are not commenting on the Rs 400 crore issue regarding Praful Patel (of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP). I will write to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this."

The Rajya Sabha MP further said, "If a leader from the INDIA alliance is found with Rs 200 crore, then black money of Rs 1 lakh crore will be found with the BJP."

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a Congress-led opposition bloc, and Raut's party is a constituent of the same.

Sanjay Raut, when asked about the disqualification pleas being heard against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and broke away from the Shiv Sena led by him in June last year, said that the leaders from the ruling alliance were creating a ruckus in the Winter Session of the Assembly. He was further quoted calling the Eknath Shinde-led state government as "unconstitutional".

Raut further said that the NCP legislators like Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Tatkare were not in favour of Shinde becoming the Chief Minister when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed in 2019, the report stated.

