Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's comments came after CM Shinde announced a job training & stipend initiative for youth, tentatively dubbed 'Ladka Bhau' Yojana.

Sanjay Raut/ ANI screengrab

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut criticises Mahayuti govt for announcing freebies amid heavy debt x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of giving giveaways despite the state's Rs 8 lakh billion debt. Raut suggested that this was due to the defeats of the ruling parties in the Lok Sabha elections. His comments came after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a job training and stipend initiative for youth, tentatively dubbed the 'Ladka Bhau' Yojana. This occurred immediately after the government implemented a monthly cash aid program for eligible women, reported PTI.

Married, divorced, and women from low-income backgrounds, aged 21-60, would receive Rs 1,500 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, as long as their yearly family income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the policy's impartiality, saying, "The government copied Madhya Pradesh's scheme to provide women with Rs 1,500 per month, while under the Ladka Bhau scheme, men who have completed Class 12 will receive Rs 6,000 and unemployed graduates will receive Rs 10,000. Why should women only earn Rs 1,500? Will they be able to run their homes with this amount? We demand that ladki bahin (dear sister) likewise receive Rs 10,000 per month."

He underlined the state's massive debt, stating, "The state currently owes Rs 8 lakh crore. This is not a small sum."

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut further said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance predicted the opposition would not win even 10 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 31 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's seat tally in Maharashtra fell from 23 in 2019 to nine, while its partner Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Shinde, won seven seats. The NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won only one seat. In contrast, the opposition MVA, which included the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, won 30 of 48 seats, reported PTI.

According to the report, Raut anticipated that the opposition MVA would win 280 of 288 seats in the next assembly election. He continued, "The MVA formula has yet to be decided. Currently, we are reviewing all 288 assembly constituencies. We will sit together and select who will compete for which seat."

When asked about senior NCP politician Chhagan Bhujbal of the Ajit Pawar faction meeting with NCP (SP) chairman Sharad Pawar, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated, "Bhujbal is a big actor. He has been in films and is recognised for creating drama through disguise. However, Sharad Pawar is a 'natsamrat' (emperor of actors) who is prominent in both state and national politics."