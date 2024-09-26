Breaking News
Sanjay Raut gets 15 day imprisonment in defamation case filed by Kirit Somaiyas wife

Updated on: 26 September,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The metropolitan magistrate at Sewri Court convicted Sanjay Raut under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

A Mumbai court on Thursday sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to 15 days of simple imprisonment in a defamation complaint filed against him by Medha Somaiya, the wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.


The metropolitan magistrate at Sewri Court convicted Sanjay Raut under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.


Medha Somaiya, in her complaint filed through advocate Vivekanand Gupta, had alleged that Raut made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband.


"Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case. Metropolitan Magistrate 25th Court, Mazgaon today in a complaint filed by Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya," Advocate Vivekanand Gupta said.

Sanjay Raut had accused them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets.

